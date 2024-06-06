Health sector sees 0.19pc increase in FY25 budget

The government has decided to raise the allocation for health sector by Tk 3,356 crore in the proposed budget of fiscal year 2024-25 today.

In the proposed budget placed at the Jatiya Sangsad today, Finance Minister AH Mahmood Ali said the allocation for FY25 is 5.19 percent, which was 5 percent in the last fiscal.

In his budget speech, the finance minister said that in FY25, the government has proposed an allocation of Tk 41,407 crore to maintain the progress of health sector, health education and family welfare. In the last fiscal, the budget allocation for this sector was 38,051 crore takas.

Significant progress has been made in the sector in the last one and half decade, said the minister.

He added about 98 percent of the total demand of the medicines in the country is being produced locally and after meeting domestic demand, medicines are being exported to more than 150 countries.

The finance minister has proposed a special allocation of Tk 2,000 crore to tackle health risks.

Considering the importance of basic and applied research in medical sciences, the finance minister also proposed an allocation of Tk 100 crore for the "Integrated Health Science Research and Development Fund".