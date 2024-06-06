Bangladesh National Budget FY2024-25
Star Digital Report
Thu Jun 6, 2024 05:14 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 06:11 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh National Budget FY2024-25

Health sector sees 0.19pc increase in FY25 budget

Star Digital Report
Thu Jun 6, 2024 05:14 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 06:11 PM

The government has decided to raise the allocation for health sector by Tk 3,356 crore in the proposed budget of fiscal year 2024-25 today.

Bangladesh Budget 2024–25 Prices Up & Down
Read more

Budget FY25: Prices up, prices down

In the proposed budget placed at the Jatiya Sangsad today, Finance Minister AH Mahmood Ali said the allocation for FY25 is 5.19 percent, which was 5 percent in the last fiscal.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In his budget speech, the finance minister said that in FY25, the government has proposed an allocation of Tk 41,407 crore to maintain the progress of health sector, health education and family welfare. In the last fiscal, the budget allocation for this sector was 38,051 crore takas.

Corporate tax cut to 25%
Read more

Corporate tax cut to 25%

Significant progress has been made in the sector in the last one and half decade, said the minister.

He added about 98 percent of the total demand of the medicines in the country is being produced locally and after meeting domestic demand, medicines are being exported to more than 150 countries.

The finance minister has proposed a special allocation of Tk 2,000 crore to tackle health risks.

Considering the importance of basic and applied research in medical sciences, the finance minister also proposed an allocation of Tk 100 crore for the "Integrated Health Science Research and Development Fund".

Related topic:
health sector budgetBudget 2024-2025Bangladesh National Budget FY2024-25
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Govt withdraws VAT on laptops at import stage

2h ago
Surcharge structure unchanged

Surcharge structure unchanged

2h ago
First Tk 3.5 lakh in income still tax free

First Tk 3.5 lakh in income still tax free

3h ago
Price of imported electricity meters to rise

Price of imported electricity meters to rise

2h ago
Mobile calls and internet services to get costlier

It's going to cost more to talk and browse from now on

2h ago
আইএমএফের শর্ত পূরণ করেই সরকারের এই বাজেট: মেনন
|বাজেট ২০২৪-২৫

আইএমএফের শর্ত পূরণ করেই সরকারের এই বাজেট: মেনন

‘আমার কাছে মনে হলো, দায়টা জনগণের ওপর রেখে দেওয়া হয়েছে। জনগণ নিজেরা সমাধান করুক।’

২৬ মিনিট আগে
|ব্যাংক

খেলাপি ঋণ রেকর্ড ১ লাখ ৮২ হাজার কোটি টাকা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification