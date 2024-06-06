Govt plans to impose capital gains tax on stock investors

They will face 15% tax if income crosses Tk 50 lakh

In yet another blow to the stock market investors, the government plans to impose capital gains tax on them from the next fiscal year.

General investors will be charged 15 percent capital gains tax if their income crosses Tk 50 lakh.

In 2015, individual investors were exempted from paying tax on capital gains from stocks, mutual funds, bonds and debentures.

Sponsors and directors of listed companies currently face a 5 percent tax deduction at source on capital gains from share transfers. The government has increased this rate to 10 percent in the proposed budget.

However, the tax will not be applicable in case of share transfer if it is considered as gift between parents and children, and between spouses.

In the finance bill, the government has allowed the investment of black money in the stock market and investors will not face any questions in this regard.