Education allocation raised by 7.42pc

The government has proposed a raise in allocation in the education sector by 7.42 percent to Tk 94,710 crore in the budget for the next fiscal year compared to the allocation in the outgoing fiscal year.

The allocation is 11.88 percent of the total budget and 1.69 percent of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali set aside Tk 44,108 crore for the secondary and higher education division and Tk 10,602 crore for technical and madrasa education division.

He also earmarked Tk 38,819 crore for primary and mass education ministry.

"Smart citizens will be instrumental to building a developed, prosperous and smart Bangladesh by 2041. Therefore, we need to properly train our future generation in science, technology and technical education to achieve the dream of building smart Bangladesh," Mahmood Ali said in his budget speech.

In the outgoing fiscal year, the government allocated Tk 88,162 crore for the divisions and ministry.