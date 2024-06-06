Bangladesh National Budget FY2024-25
Star Digital Report
Thu Jun 6, 2024 04:10 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 04:43 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh National Budget FY2024-25

Education allocation raised by 7.42pc

Star Digital Report
Thu Jun 6, 2024 04:10 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 04:43 PM

The government has proposed a raise in allocation in the education sector by 7.42 percent to Tk 94,710 crore in the budget for the next fiscal year compared to the allocation in the outgoing fiscal year.

Read more

Tk 7,97,000 crore budget proposed for fiscal 2024-25

The allocation is 11.88 percent of the total budget and 1.69 percent of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali set aside Tk 44,108 crore for the secondary and higher education division and Tk 10,602 crore for technical and madrasa education division.

Bangladesh Budget 2024–25 Prices Up & Down
Read more

Budget FY25: Prices up, prices down

He also earmarked Tk 38,819 crore for primary and mass education ministry.

"Smart citizens will be instrumental to building a developed, prosperous and smart Bangladesh by 2041. Therefore, we need to properly train our future generation in science, technology and technical education to achieve the dream of building smart Bangladesh," Mahmood Ali said in his budget speech.

In the outgoing fiscal year, the government allocated Tk 88,162 crore for the divisions and ministry.

Related topic:
Budget 2024-2025Bangladesh National Budget FY2024-25Education
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

It’s time to correct fiscal stance

3d ago
Ice cream, carbonated beverages to get costlier

Ice cream, soft drinks to get costlier

1h ago
Pay 15% tax, white black money

Pay 15% tax to whiten black money

1h ago
Cigarettes to become pricier

Cigarettes to get costlier

1h ago

Finance minister's full speech of budget fiscal 2024-25

1h ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

দুদকে বেনজীরের শুনানির তারিখ পিছিয়ে ২৩ জুন

অনুসন্ধানের অংশ হিসেবে আজ ৬ জুন দুদকে বেনজীর আহমেদের ব্যক্তিগত শুনানির তারিখ নির্ধারিত ছিল।

৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাজেট ২০২৪-২৫

সাধারণের বাজেট ভাবনা: উৎসাহ কম, আতঙ্ক বেশি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification