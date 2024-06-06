Bangladesh National Budget FY2024-25
UNB, Dhaka
Thu Jun 6, 2024 07:10 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 07:41 PM

Good news for kidney patients

Dialysis to get more affordable as import duty on equipment to reduce
The national fiscal year 2024-25 budget has proposed a significant reduction in import duties on essential kidney dialysis components, which will lower the cost of kidney dialysis across the country, providing much-needed relief to thousands of patients.

What gets cheaper, what gets costlier

The import duty on dialysis filters and dialysis circuits, both crucial for the dialysis process, is set to drop from 10% to 1%.

"Dialysis filter and dialysis circuit are two essential components used in the dialysis of kidney patients. I propose reducing the existing import duty from 10% to 1% on the import of these two products," Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said during his budget speech at the parliament today.

Budget 2024-25

The dialysis filter, or dialyser, removes waste items and excess fluids from the blood, whilst the dialysis circuit, a complicated series of tubes, ensures that blood flows properly through the dialysis machine.

These mostly imported items have up until now been subject to a 10% import duty, contributing significantly to the overall cost of treatment.

push notification