Energy-efficient bulbs (1-50 watts) and tube lights (18W and 36W) may be getting costlier as the government proposed to increase the value-added tax (VAT) on these light engineering products.

It has been proposed to increase the VAT on bulbs and tube lights from 5 percent to 15 percent in the proposed budget for fiscal 2024-2025, Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali informed the nation in his first budget speech today.