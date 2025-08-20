‘Three Daughters of Eve’: A story which amplifies its relevancy with time

Review of ‘Three Daughters of Eve’ (Penguin Books, 2016) by Elif Shafak

In a world divided by faith and skepticism, can a soul ever find peace in the middle ground? Three Daughters of Eve charts that tender, sacred in-between.

The novel is a beautiful depiction of women's vulnerability during political turbulence in a patriarchal society. Where religion plays a central and complex role in shaping the lives and identities of the main characters. In this book, Elif Shafak skillfully presents a spectrum of voices, each reflecting a distinct ideological and cultural perspective, yet she never reduces any figure to mere stereotypes.

The story revolves around the character Nazperi Nalbantoglu Peri. In the first part of the story, Shafak has portrayed Peri in a contemplative manner. "Time, like a skillful tailor, had seamlessly stitched together the two fabrics that sheathed Peri's life: what people thought of her and what she thought of herself." Later in the story, we see the prudence of these lines in delineating Peri's confusion between faith and atheism and her journey in portraying herself as a modern Muslim. As the narrative progresses, we see the story traveling backwards through Peri's life and present-day Istanbul. A robbery and an attempted rape trigger Peri's repressed memories and coerce her into confronting her past.

Peri is raised in a lower middle-class neighborhood on the Asian side of Istanbul. Her mother is religious and conservative, whereas her father is a secularist, pragmatic. Religion has often been a source of tension in her family, especially during political unrest in Turkey. This dichotomy tore Peri between two worldviews and she has never been fully committed to either. Her curiosity, uncertain thought process and the ambiguity of her life made Peri an alluring character—one worthy of hours of reading and reflection. Subsequently, she meets a few individuals in a foreign land who influence her life significantly. Peri's two best friends are the Iranian-born atheist Shirin and the Egyptian-American religious Mona. The three women together make up the Three Daughters of Eve. The sinner, the confused, and the believer.

Through these three characters, the narrator critiques rigid labels. Peri's emotional entanglement with the charismatic professor Azur, adds a new dimension to the story. At first, Professor Azur appeared to possess an uncanny brilliance, and his character seemed poised to deliver profound ideas. Yet, with the progression of his character, his insights increasingly seem to lack depth and come across as somewhat shallow. Except for Azur, each character matures into their adult self with all their strengths and weaknesses—a transformation Elif Shafak captures in a compelling way. As the story unravels, we see misfortune coming Peri's way. Her arc is particularly gripping—not because of dramatic external events, but due to the quiet intensity of her emotional and spiritual transformation. She is rendered so vividly that, despite the cultural setting she was raised in, women around the world can relate to her early struggles and inner conflicts. Visualising how societal pressure and unresolved trauma derail a woman's future which once appeared to be the most promising path.

Elif Shafak has adroitly balanced the story between Peri's suffering as a woman and religion's role in mending our relationships and lives. Such balance kept the novel in rhythm with the times, making it easier for us to decipher the complexity of spiritual identity in today's divided world. The best part of the book is that it does not preach. Instead, it leaves the path open for readers to ponder and explore, making it a truly provocative and engaging read. The philosophical and emotional layers are also carefully structured, allowing the story to unfold with depth and nuance. However, the author's attempt to weave in more concepts occasionally weakens the narrative, making it harder for readers to focus on the central storyline.

If you are looking for a timely and emotionally intelligent novel, Three Daughters of Eve is a perfect choice. As the story reaches its climax, it touches on some of life's most enduring questions, as well as the current hardships and chaos of our time. For those who have experienced the sufferings of womanhood or the weight of extremism, it may feel no less than a warm embrace. And even if you haven't, the story has the power to draw you into the life of someone shaped by a completely different background. Through Three Daughters of Eve, Shafak challenges readers with a kind of mental gymnastics—thought-provoking and unsettling.

Amrin Binte Islam is an economics major with a keen interest in fiction, social issues, and feminism, fueled by curiosity and a strong will. Feel free to reach out at [email protected].