Tree Plantation: DNCC to collect cow dung from cattle markets

Dhaka North City Corporation will collect cow dung from the Eid cattle markets this year, as in previous years, to support its tree planting programme.

Speaking at a meeting at the corporation office yesterday, DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam said, "We have already started an extensive tree planting programme. Cow manure from the Eid cattle markets will be used for planting trees."

Sources in DNCC said the corporation plans to use the cow dung as fertiliser throughout the year to support its ambitious plan of planting 200,000 trees.

As part of the plan, cow manure will be collected from both permanent and temporary cattle markets in the DNCC area.

The cow manure will be stored at Gabtoli.