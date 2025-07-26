Tidal surges may flood low-lying areas in 15 coastal districts: Met office

Bangladesh's maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary signal No. 3

Low-lying areas in Bangladesh's coastal districts are likely to be inundated by tidal surges, according to a bulletin issued by the Met Office.

The districts at risk include Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barishal, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Chandpur, Laxmipur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and their offshore islands and chars.

The Met Office said due to the influence of the new moon phase and a depression, low-lying areas in these districts and their adjoining offshore islands and chars may be inundated by wind-driven tidal surges of 1–3 feet above the normal astronomical tide.

The depression over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining northwest Bay and the Bangladesh coast moved west-northwestwards and, as of midnight on 25 July, lies over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand as a land depression.

It is expected to continue moving west-northwestwards.

Under its influence, a steep pressure gradient has developed over the North Bay, and gusty or squally weather may affect the maritime ports, the North Bay, and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal No. 3.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay have been advised to remain in shelter until further notice.