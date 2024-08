In a powerful transformation, the walls of Dhaka University and its surrounding areas have been revitalised by student-led groups.

These walls now serve as a vibrant canvas, adorned with messages of resistance, poetry, and art that reflect the spirit of a community in pursuit of change and echo the aspirations for a discrimination-free Bangladesh.

A young boy, guided by his mother, contributes to the graffiti on a wall in Dhaka's Shahbagh area. The artwork carries a powerful message: "আমরা দ্বিতীয় বার স্বাধীন হয়েছি (We gained freedom for the second time)". Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Art on this wall illustrates the scales of justice, weighing the power of "one point" against the force of "autocracy". Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mughdo, who was shot and killed while distributing food and water during the protests, is commemorated in this painting. His last words, "paani lagbe paani", resonate as he is depicted offering water to protesters amid clashes on that day. Photo: Prabir Das/Star

In a powerful symbol of repression, a police officer is shown sealing a student's mouth, representing the lack of freedom of speech. The words "bakruddho jonota (gagged populace)" underline the message. Photo: Prabir Das/Star

A group of students paint the city's walls with the phrase "awaj utha Bangladesh (raise your voice, Bangladesh)" boldly inscribed. Photo: Prabir Das/Star

The walls of Shahbagh are transformed with powerful messages, rebellious poetry, and artistic expressions, capturing the spirit of resistance and hope. Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Expressing solidarity with the student protests, rickshaw pullers are honoured in this mural painted on a wall in the capital's Shibbari Residential Area, acknowledging their support during the movement. Photo: Prabir Das/Star