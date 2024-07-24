Passenger train services to start tomorrow on limited scale

Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Jul 24, 2024 04:22 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 24, 2024 04:29 PM

Bangladesh Railway will resume operation of passenger trains from tomorrow on a very limited scale, one week after the suspension of services amid countrywide unrest centring the quota reform movement.

Two commuter trains will be operated on the Dhaka-Narayanganj and Dhaka-Tongi routes during the hours when the curfew is relaxed tomorrow, Railways Ministry Secretary Humayun Kabir told The Daily Star today.

He said both trains will make two trips on the routes.

"We will take a decision about full-fledged operation tomorrow," he added.

The secretary however said the freight trains have started operations from today, while trains carrying oil tankers remained unhindered during the suspension of other train services.

BR suspended operation of all train services from July 18 afternoon amid violence in different parts of the country.

