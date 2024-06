The main Eid Jamaat will be held at the Jatiya Eidgah adjacent to the High Court at 7:30am tomorrow.

Dhaka South City Corporation has already completed all preparations for the main Eid congregation.

DSCC spokesperson Abu Nasher told The Daily Star, "Around 35,000 people can offer prayers at the Jatiya Eidgah."

He also mentioned that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a comfortable Eid congregation for the city dwellers.