HC seeks police report on preservation of seized items at depositories

The High Court today sought a report on how the seized evidences, items and articles are preserved at depositories (malkhanas) in police stations and courts across the country.

The court ordered the inspector general of police to submit a report detailing the conditions of the seized items, evidences and articles before this court in two months.

If the report is not submitted, appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law, the HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah said during hearing of a writ petition.

The bench passed the order as no report on the status of seized items, evidences and articles has been submitted to the HC till today despite its previous order, writ petitioners' lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir told The Daily Star.

He said seized items, evidences and articles worth Tk 10,000 crore have reportedly been stored carelessly at the depositories across the country.

On August 30, 2022, another HC bench had ordered the IGP to submit before this court a report in six months on how the seized evidences, items and articles are preserved and disposed of at the police stations and depositories.

It also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why they should not be directed to take necessary steps to properly preserve and manage the seized evidence, articles and items including valuable cars and vehicles in police stations and depositories.

Law secretary; senior secretary at public safety division under home ministry; inspector general of police and commissioner of Dhaka metropolitan police were mentioned as respondents to the rule.

The HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo passed the order and issued the rule following the same writ petition over this issue.

On August 28, 2022, five Supreme Court lawyers filed the writ petition with the HC seeking its directive on the government to take necessary steps to properly preserve the seized evidences, items and articles including valuable cars and vehicles laying insecurely in police stations and Maalkhanas across the country.

Lawyers Mohammad Noab Ali, Md Muzahedul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, GM Muzahidur Rahman Munna and Imrul Kayes submitted the petition as a public interest litigation to the HC also challenging the inaction of the respondents to take necessary actions or measures in preserving the seized items, articles and evidences.