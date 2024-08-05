Hasina may be on way to London via India: diplomatic sources

Sheikh Hasina, who resigned as Bangladesh Prime Minister earlier today following unprecedented anti-government protests, may be on her way to London through India, multiple diplomatic sources in India said.

Hasina is learnt to be travelling in a C130J transport aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force and it is expected to have a stopover in India, India's civil aviation sources said.

It is not immediately clear whether the military transport aircraft will take her beyond India or she will travel to London in a different plane.

The military plane, the most tracked plane today on website Flight Radar 24 which tracks the flight of all planes, was expected to land in Hindon Air Base near Delhi around 6:00pm Indian time.