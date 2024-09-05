Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Sep 5, 2024 07:36 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 5, 2024 08:17 PM

Bangladesh

Gono Bhaban will be turned into mass revolution memorial museum

Star Digital Report
Thu Sep 5, 2024 07:36 PM
Photo: AFP An aerial view shows anti-government protestors storming Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's palace in Dhaka on August 5, 2024.

The government has decided to turn the Gono Bhaban, the former official residence of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, into a museum to preserve the memories of the July mass revolution.

The decision came at a meeting of council of advisers today.

Sports and youth Adviser Asif Mahmud said this at a press conference at Foreign Service Academy after the meeting.

"Gono Bhaban will remain as people have left it. That means the government will turn it into a museum without carrying out any major change," he added.

