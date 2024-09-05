Gono Bhaban will be turned into mass revolution memorial museum
The government has decided to turn the Gono Bhaban, the former official residence of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, into a museum to preserve the memories of the July mass revolution.
The decision came at a meeting of council of advisers today.
Sports and youth Adviser Asif Mahmud said this at a press conference at Foreign Service Academy after the meeting.
"Gono Bhaban will remain as people have left it. That means the government will turn it into a museum without carrying out any major change," he added.
