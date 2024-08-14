Enforced disappearances: Mayer Daak gives 24-hr ultimatum to arrest culpable officials

Mayer Daak, a platform for family members of victims of enforced disappearances, today issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the government for arresting officials of law enforcement agencies involved in these incidents.

Sanzida Islam Tuly, one of the coordinators of Mayer Dak, declared the ultimatum in the morning from a human chain at the Jatiya Press Club.

"We demand the arrest of officials like Ziaul Hasan and Tarek Siddique, who were involved in the enforced disappearances. We give the government a 24-hour ultimatum," she said.

She also demanded that the government disclose the whereabouts of the disappeared family members within the timeframe.

On August 6, a day after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's fall, members of Mayer Daak gathered in front of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence office to know whereabouts of their missing relatives.

A number of victims of enforced disappearances were released since then.