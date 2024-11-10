191 BGB platoons deployed to maintain law and order

A total of 191 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) was deployed to maintain law and order across the country today.

Shariful islam, public relations officer of BGB, confirmed the information.

The student movement against discrimination has announced a mass gathering at Zero Point in Dhaka's Gulistan area at 12:00pm today, a day after the Awami League urged its leaders and activists to gather at the same place at 3:00pm to observe the Shaheed Noor Hossain Day.

Meanwhile, the interim government has sounded a stern warning against the AL taking to the street.