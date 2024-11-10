Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 10, 2024 10:47 AM
Last update on: Sun Nov 10, 2024 10:51 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

191 BGB platoons deployed to maintain law and order

Star Digital Report
Sun Nov 10, 2024 10:47 AM Last update on: Sun Nov 10, 2024 10:51 AM
Representational Image/File photo

A total of 191 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) was deployed to maintain law and order across the country today.

Shariful islam, public relations officer of BGB, confirmed the information.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The student movement against discrimination has announced a mass gathering at Zero Point in Dhaka's Gulistan area at 12:00pm today, a day after the Awami League urged its leaders and activists to gather at the same place at 3:00pm to observe the Shaheed Noor Hossain Day.

Meanwhile, the interim government has sounded a stern warning against the AL taking to the street.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ট্রাম্পের নতুন চিফ অব স্টাফ সুসি ওয়াইলস। ছবি: রয়টার্স
|যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের প্রেসিডেন্ট নির্বাচন ২০২৪

ট্রাম্পের নতুন চিফ অব স্টাফ, কে এই সুজি ওয়াইল্‌স

ট্রাম্প জয়ী হওয়ার দুইদিনের মাথায় বিশ্বের অনেকেই প্রথমবারের মতো ‘ট্রাম্পের জয়ের কারিগর’ সুজি ওয়াইল্‌সের নাম শুনলেন। ট্রাম্পের নতুন প্রশাসনের প্রথম কর্মী হিসেবে নিয়োগ পেলেন সুসি।

৩১ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

শেখ হাসিনাসহ পলাতকদের দেশে ফেরাতে রেড নোটিশ জারি হচ্ছে: আসিফ নজরুল

৮ মিনিট আগে