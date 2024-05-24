USA humiliate Tigers to clinch historic series

Bangladesh suffered yet another humiliating defeat as hosts USA made history by clinching their maiden T20I series against a Test-playing nation with a six-run win over the Tigers in the second T20I in Houston on Thursday.

The fact that this was Bangladesh's 100th loss in the format -- the first team to reach this unwanted feat -- only compounds the Tigers' miseries ahead of the T20 World Cup next month.

Following a five-wicket win in the first game, USA embarrassed Bangladesh, a side 10 places above them in T20I rankings, by restricting the visitors to 138 in 19.3 overs in chase of a 145-run target in the second game yesterday to seal the three-match series 2-0.

Bangladesh failed to get the 26 needed off the last four overs, losing their final five wickets for just 19 runs during this phase -- a state of play that clearly pointed out that the Tigers are still far off from being an established side in the shortest format.

Pacer Ali Khan's 18th over proved to be detrimental for the Tigers as the right-arm quick sent back star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (30 off 23) and Shoriful Islam in that over to leave the visitors reeling at 130 for eight. Bangladesh could never get back into the game from there.

Bangladesh's top order was once again exposed, with opener Soumya Sarkar departing for a golden duck when he chipped one right back to left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar in the very first over.

Tanzid Tamim, who replaced out-of-form Liton Das for the game, also could not capitalise on his start as he saw his timbers rattled while trying to play across the line a Jasdeep Singh delivery. He walked back after a 15-ball 19.

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto made 36 off 34 deliveries, but always looked out of sorts till he fell to a run out following a miscommunication between him and Towhid Hridoy.

Hridoy (25 off 21) also departed soon after Shanto as Bangladesh were left in a spot of bother at 92 for four in 12.5 overs. Mahmudullah Riyad's dismissal just 11 deliveries later saw Bangladesh fearing yet another embarrassing defeat before Shakib could only manage to get the Tigers closer to the target.

USA had gotten off to a very good start after being asked to bat, with their openers -- skipper Monank Patel (42 off 38) and Steven Taylor (31 off 28) -- stitching together a 44-run stand for the first wicket.

However, Bangladesh, with an improved death bowling effort, managed to restrict the USA to 144 for six.

Leg-spinner Rishad starred with the ball in hand for the Tigers, ending with figures of two for 21 runs in his four overs. Pacers Shoriful and Mustafizur also got two wickets each.