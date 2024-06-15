Athletics
Star Sports Desk
Sat Jun 15, 2024 08:26 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 15, 2024 08:43 PM

Most Viewed

Athletics

Bangladesh athletes seal steeplechase gold and two silver medals in Malaysia

Star Sports Desk
Sat Jun 15, 2024 08:26 PM Last update on: Sat Jun 15, 2024 08:43 PM
Bangladesh's Al Amin holds the flag with pride after winning gold in a steeplechase event in Pahang on June 15. Photo: Malaysia Athletics Federation.

One gold and two silver medals fell into Bangladesh's lap on Saturday at the Malaysia Open Athletics Championship, a six-day-long competition featuring athletes from ten Asian countries, which began at Pahang's Darul Makmur Kuantan stadium on Thursday.

In the 3000m steeplechase, Al Amin grabbed the gold medal with a time of 9:32.39 seconds, while Sourav Miah (4.40 meters) and Sri Gauranga Roy (50.28 meters) secured silver in the pole vault and hammer throw, respectively – the latter being becoming Bangladesh's first achievement in the event abroad.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

All three medal holders hail from Bangladesh Army.

Related topic:
Malaysia Open Athletics ChampionshipBangladesh athleticsAl Amin steeplechase
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপিতে বড় রদবদল, জ্যেষ্ঠ নেতারা ‘অন্ধকারে’

নাম প্রকাশে অনিচ্ছুক বিএনপির এক জ্যেষ্ঠ নেতা বলেন, তারেক রহমানের অনুগত তরুণ নেতাদের গুরুত্বপূর্ণ পদ দেওয়া হবে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঈদুল আজহার ত্যাগের চেতনায় দেশ-মানুষের কল্যাণে কাজ করার আহ্বান প্রধানমন্ত্রীর

১৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification