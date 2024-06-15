Bangladesh athletes seal steeplechase gold and two silver medals in Malaysia

Bangladesh's Al Amin holds the flag with pride after winning gold in a steeplechase event in Pahang on June 15. Photo: Malaysia Athletics Federation.

One gold and two silver medals fell into Bangladesh's lap on Saturday at the Malaysia Open Athletics Championship, a six-day-long competition featuring athletes from ten Asian countries, which began at Pahang's Darul Makmur Kuantan stadium on Thursday.

In the 3000m steeplechase, Al Amin grabbed the gold medal with a time of 9:32.39 seconds, while Sourav Miah (4.40 meters) and Sri Gauranga Roy (50.28 meters) secured silver in the pole vault and hammer throw, respectively – the latter being becoming Bangladesh's first achievement in the event abroad.

All three medal holders hail from Bangladesh Army.