Kamal Ahmed receives ‘The International Creative Arts Award 2023’

Singer Kamal Ahmed was honoured with "The International Creative Arts Award 2023" by the ICALDRC Linguistics Unit at Dhaka University.

The prestigious award and certificate were presented to Mr Ahmed by Professor Dr Md Abu Naim Sheikh, Vice Chancellor of Sunamganj Science and Technology University, during a ceremony held on December 2, 2023, at the RC Majumder Auditorium of Dhaka University.

