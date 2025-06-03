Khamkheyali Sabha honours Sanjida Khatun’s legacy with memorial tribute

In an artistic gathering, Khamkheyali Sabha, a literary and cultural forum inspired by the ideals of Rabindranath Tagore, paid tribute to the late cultural icon Sanjida Khatun through a memorial event titled 'Sanjida Khatun Smarananjali'. The programme took place at 6:30pm, yesterday, at the World Literature Centre in Bangla Motor, Dhaka.

The event began with a moment of silence to honour Sanjida Khatun, who passed away on March 25, 2025. Revered as one of Bangladesh's leading cultural custodians, her contributions to music, education, and Bengali heritage have left a lasting imprint.

Bulbul Islam, a prominent Rabindra Sangeet artiste, paid tribute by performing "Tomay Notun Kore Pabo Bole" and "Ogo, Pother Sathi, Nomi Barambar," reflecting the depth of Sanjida Khatun's influence on Bengali music.

Photo: Courtesy

Bhaskar Banerjee, another celebrated artist, recited the poem "Jhorer Kheya" and reflected on her multifaceted legacy, praising her book "Dhonir Kotha, Abrittir Kotha" as a guiding force in his own artistic journey.

In his remarks, Asim Dutta, Associate Professor of English at Dhaka University, remembered Sanjida Khatun not just as a teacher, but as a true mentor. "She didn't only teach songs—she taught their meaning, context, and emotional resonance. Her contribution to music is both foundational and unique," he said.

"Khamkheyali Sabha" Trust President Mahmud Hashim opened the evening with a tribute, saying, "Sanjida Khatun set a moral standard in the cultural sphere. The path she showed us remains a way forward for the nation's cultural awakening."

Photo: Courtesy

Renowned painter and Trust member Abdul Mannan highlighted her collaborative legacy with Wahidul Haque in nurturing a generation deeply rooted in Bengali culture, stressing the importance of preserving that lineage.

Sanjida Khatun was a founding figure of Chhayanaut, a key institution in Bangladesh's cultural revival during the 1960s. She served as principal of its music school from 1972, and as president from 2001. She was also a founding member of the National Rabindra Sangeet Shammilan Parishad, and the visionary behind Nalonda Vidyalaya, a progressive school for children. An alumna of Santiniketan, she also taught at Eden College, Carmichael College, and Dhaka University's Bengali department.

The event served not only to commemorate her passing but to celebrate a life lived in the service of art, culture, and national identity. As Bangladesh's cultural community continues to feel the loss of one of its most revered figures, gatherings like this ensure that her legacy remains vibrant and deeply respected.