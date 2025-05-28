Philippine president rejects Duterte camp’s conditions for reconciliation

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Tuesday rejected any conditions that the camp of detained former President Rodrigo Duterte has laid down before they consider Marcos' call for reconciliation.

In a press conference here after the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit, the President pointed out that reconciliation happens without any demands or conditions.

"No, no, no, no, no, no. No. That's not how reconciliation works. You don't put conditions to reconcile," Mr. Marcos said when asked to comment on the Duterte camp's demand that the former President be brought home first.

He said offers of reconciliation that come with certain demands will lead to nowhere, as resolving differences are only sincere if both parties are open to talking about their problems.

"That's not even a negotiation. That's demanding. Those are setting conditions… It will go nowhere. The conversation ends," the Chief Executive added in a mix of English and Filipino

The possibility of Marcos settling his differences with the Duterte family first came out last week, when he revealed in the first episode of his BBM Podcast that he was open to reconciling with the Duterte family.

The President said he does not need any more enemies and that he needs friends and allies who will work with him and help improve the country.

However, allies of the Duterte family said Marcos must first exert efforts to bring home the 80-year-old former President from The Hague, where he is detained pending his trial before the International Criminal Court for his bloody war on illegal drugs.

Asked how far is he willing to go to pursue the peaceful resolution of differences with the Duterte family, the President replied: "Put it this way. I don't know. I don't know what will come up."

He said he cannot make a pre-judgment of the situation or set limits on his talks with the Duterte family.

"One has to be open. I will listen to whatever you say. If I am sincere in my desire to reconcile, I will try to fulfill your complaints, your demands, to end this. I don't want enemies," he said in Filipino.

Meanwhile, he dismissed a Pulse Asia survey which showed that his trust rating was at 32 percent, far below Duterte's 63 percent trust rating and Vice President Sara Duterte's 50 percent trust rating.

Marcos said there were other survey firms, adding: "Let's not base it on one."

"Let's look at other surveys. Know your source. Imperfect information makes you make imperfect decisions. The more perfect your information, the more perfect your decision will be. That is one source of information, and you have to understand where it's actually coming from."