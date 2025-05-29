Nepal eyes tourism, economic boost with new digital nomad visa policy

The government plans to introduce a digital nomad policy within a year that allows remote workers to obtain a digital nomad visa and additional facilities such as vehicle ownership.

A digital nomad is an individual who travels while working remotely, typically using the internet to perform their jobs.

These workers often carry minimal possessions and work from various locations, including cafes, co-working spaces, or even recreational vehicles. Their ability to work from anywhere largely depends on reliable technology and internet access.

As outlined in the Economic Reform Implementing Work Plan 2025, issued recently by the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, a one-time five-year multiple-entry digital nomad visa will be provided.

Eligibility for the visa requires a monthly income of more than $1,500 or a bank balance exceeding $20,000. Additionally, applicants must hold a health insurance policy worth at least $100,000, valid for treatment in Nepali hospitals.

The proposed policy also grants digital nomads residential approval for at least a year at a time. It allows them to open bank accounts in Nepal's commercial banks. If their savings exceed $50,000, any additional amount may be transferred to foreign banks at any time.

If the visa is not renewed after the five-year period, digital nomads will be permitted to withdraw the entire balance from their Nepali bank accounts.

The policy stipulates a 5 percent income tax on digital nomads who work while residing in Nepal for more than 186 days in a calendar year. Furthermore, those who remain in Nepal under this visa category will be allowed to purchase and register a vehicle in their name, and their foreign driving licences will be accredited for use in the country.

Several ministries, including the Tourism, Home Affairs, Information Technology, and Finance, will implement and regulate this policy. The Office of the Prime Minister will oversee and facilitate its execution.

The digital nomad policy is expected to be implemented within a year.

A formal policy document must be issued during this period. The government plans to encourage investment in physical infrastructure to support remote work and accommodate digital nomads.

The private sector will be invited to help develop robust internet connectivity, well-equipped co-working spaces, and other essential infrastructure to meet the needs of remote workers.

The Nepal Tourism Board and the Nepal Telecommunications Authority will oversee these infrastructure developments, while the Tourism and Information Technology ministries will play the roles of inspector and facilitator. According to the draft of the Economic Reform Implementing Work Plan 2025, all necessary co-working spaces and internet facilities are expected to be in place within the year.

Deepak Raj Joshi, CEO of the Nepal Tourism Board, stated that the board has been advocating for digital nomad tourism for the last couple of years. He explained that current tourist visa rules do not allow for extended stays, which has been a limitation for this growing segment of travellers.

According to Joshi, the trend of working from travel destinations has grown rapidly in recent years. He believes Nepal can benefit economically from this trend, especially considering its welcoming culture, favourable climate, and vibrant lifestyle.

Nepal offers an appealing environment for digital nomads, with access to cafes, pubs, and a wide range of cultural festivals.

Joshi emphasised that the policy will promote longer tourist stays and attract individuals with strong earning potential, particularly those working in information and technology. He argued that digital nomads typically have disposable income and are high-quality tourists. Therefore, Nepal should act quickly to implement the proposed policy and capitalise on this opportunity.

Experts also highlighted the need for a robust digital public infrastructure to ensure digital nomads can work without interruption in Nepal.

Chiranjibi Adhikari, senior vice president of the Federation of Computer Association Nepal, welcomed the government's decision, saying it would boost the country's digital economy. He asserted that the policy is feasible under the current infrastructure but recommended that the government include private sector representatives and form an expert committee to prepare implementation guidelines.

He also urged the government to promote foreign direct investment in the information and technology sector to support the policy.

Currently, 4G services provided by Nepal Telecom and Ncell have reached all 77 districts in the country. Although a 5G trial has been conducted, telecom operators, facing declining revenues, have indicated that they require government support to develop the necessary infrastructure due to the high costs involved.