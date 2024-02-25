Nutritional trends 101: The truth behind popular diets

With a surge in awareness about the impact of food on our well-being, people are turning to diets not just to look good, but also to feel good. In the ever-evolving landscape of nutritional science, fad diets such as Intermittent Fasting, the Keto (Ketogenic) diet, and the GM diet, among others, have garnered noteworthy attention for their promises of rapid weight loss and health improvements.

The true effectiveness of these diets, along with their advantages and disadvantages, warrants a comprehensive examination. Dietary needs are greatly individualised and influenced by a myriad of factors including age, weight, height, and overall health condition. A diet plan that works wonders for one person might not be as effective, or even advisable, for another.

Effectiveness of popular diets

Fad diets often promise rapid weight loss or health improvements within a short period and they usually involve strict rules, limiting certain foods or food groups, such as carbohydrates or fats.

Chowdhury Tasneem Hasin, Chief Clinical Dietician and Head of the Department of Dietetics and Nutrition at the United Hospital highlights the considerations individuals should make when adopting fad diets.

While these diets can serve as a stepping stone towards a healthier lifestyle, they should be approached with caution. A more balanced and sustainable approach to nutrition involves understanding the unique needs of one's body and embracing dietary choices that align with long-term well-being.

That said, whether it's the ketogenic diet championing high-fat, low-carb consumption, or the intermittent fasting trend promoting scheduled eating windows, each diet claims its own unique set of advantages and disadvantages.

Intermittent fasting: Timing your eating window

Presently, intermittent fasting has emerged as a popular dietary strategy. The primary idea of intermittent fasting is to cycle between periods of eating and fasting, allowing the body to experience a variety of metabolic changes. In the 16/8 method, you fast for 16 hours each day and restrict eating to an 8-hour window e.g., if you finish your last meal at 8 PM, you would start eating again at noon the next day.

According to Hasin, "Ideally, intermittent fasting helps to lose weight and the main principle of intermittent fasting is metabolic switching. However, I would suggest losing weight by having a healthy diet plan — incorporating low-fat, low-carb foods and fruits and vegetables in your meal plan. I would not recommend intermittent fasting to those who have kidney or blood sugar issues and hormonal disorders as it can be a big risk factor for them.

Her advice illustrates the critical need for personalised diet plans, taking into account individual health conditions rather than blindly following trends.

GM diet: A temporary fix

The GM diet (General Motors Diet Plan) is known for its 7-day plan, which cycles through different food groups and can indeed prompt quick weight loss. However, Hasin warns of its shortcomings, particularly in meeting the Regular Dietary Allowance (RDA) for individuals.

"Although the GM diet may help you to lose weight rapidly, it cannot be an ideal food habit," she states, pointing out the risk of dehydration and vitamin-mineral deficiency due to the diet's restrictive nature. Some days might be high in certain nutrients while completely lacking in others, leading to an unbalanced intake throughout the week.

The appeal of the GM diet often lies in its variety, aiming to prevent monotony over its short course. Yet, Hasin emphasises, "A GM diet is a temporary diet plan to reduce weight, as in most cases, people after giving up the GM diet plan quickly gain the lost weight."

She advises that the diet might be considered for short-term goals, but it does not offer a sustainable or healthy long-term eating strategy.

The ketogenic (Keto) diet: Not for everyone

Initially developed for individuals with neurological conditions such as epilepsy or autism, the Keto diet focuses on high-fat, low-carbohydrate intake to induce a state of ketosis.

"The main target of the Keto diet is to slow down brain function, especially for those who have a little agitated brain," Hasin explains. However, she cautions that the diet's restrictive nature and its effects are not necessary or beneficial for everyone, particularly those without such medical conditions.

Before following the Keto diet, Hasin advises individuals to gain a comprehensive understanding of their bodily functions, especially kidney capacity, as the diet can pose risks to kidney function and overall brain health.

"No one should follow the Keto diet for more than two weeks," she recommends, highlighting the importance of periodic breaks and regular monitoring of kidney function to avoid potential damage.

Moreover, Hasin points out that prolonged adherence to the Keto diet can lead to significant neurological and psychological side effects, including reduced brain capacity, irritation, and even depression. This underscores the need for careful consideration and medical consultation before starting the diet, particularly for those looking to it solely for weight loss purposes.

In search of the perfect diet plan

The notion of a perfect diet is tempting — a one-size-fits-all solution to our health concerns, neatly packaged in a set of dietary rules! However, as Hasin points out, individual needs vary greatly due to factors such as genetics, lifestyle, age, and health status. What works for one person may not work for another, making the concept of a universally perfect diet more of a myth than a reality.

While nutrition is undoubtedly a cornerstone of physical health, it is just one piece of the puzzle. Regular physical activity, adequate sleep, and stress management are equally important to maintaining health and preventing disease. These elements work synergistically, enhancing the benefits of a nutritious diet and contributing to overall vitality.

Hasin notes, "Health and nutrition are intricately connected, and we cannot talk about one of these by ignoring the other." Her remark underscores the necessity of a broader approach to health that transcends dietary restrictions and explores the holistic dimensions of living.

While the allure of quick and easy solutions to weight loss and health improvement is understandable, the reality is that fad diets cannot be suitable for everyone. The diversity in individual health profiles, nutritional needs, and lifestyle factors necessitates a more personalised approach to dieting.

Chowdhury Tasneem Hasin highlights that diet plans should be closely tied to an individual's age, given that physical activity and nutritional needs change as we grow older. A 14-year-old requires a different diet plan than a 24-year-old, highlighting the dynamic nature of nutritional requirements from childhood through adolescence.

Adults, particularly those in sedentary jobs, must carefully balance their intake of proteins and carbohydrates. Hasin advises a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and oils to ensure the consumption of essential fatty acids, catering to the body's evolving needs as metabolism slows down.

For the elderly, the focus shifts away from carbohydrates — which can lead to health issues if not properly utilised for energy — towards a diet higher in proteins, vitamins, and minerals. This adjustment is vital to maintain muscle mass, bone density, and overall health, considering the reduced physical activity typical among older adults.

Hence, before adopting any diet plan, we should have a thorough knowledge of our physique and nutritional needs. You should ask yourself questions such as if a fad diet plan is safe for you or not and if it is, what kind of diet should you choose to lose weight.

Photo: LS Archive/ Sazzad Ibne Sayed