Jamaat files first audit in over a decade: Tk 28.97cr income, highest among parties

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has reported an income of Tk 28.97 crore while its expenditure was Tk 23.73 crore -- from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024.

After regaining its registration, Jamaat-e-Islami submitted its audit report to Election Commission (EC) after over a decade on July 29, signed by its Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar.

Jamaat last submitted its income and expenditure statement in 2013, before its registration was cancelled by the EC.

However, as per the recent audit report, the party did not maintain any bank accounts for managing its income and expenditure.

Earlier, on July 27, the BNP submitted its income and expenditure statement to the EC for the same period.

BNP's total income was Tk 15.65 crore, while its expenditure stood at Tk 4.8 crore from January 1 to December 31, 2024.

BNP has a surplus of Tk 10.85 crore, which was deposited in bank accounts.

Under the Representation of the People Order (RPO) of 1972, all registered political parties are required to submit audited financial reports of the previous calendar year to the EC by July each year.

Currently, there are 50 registered political parties in the country. Of them, 22 failed to meet the deadline and 10 parties have applied for an extension to EC.

The EC officials said by July 31, 28 have submitted their audit reports. Of them, Jamaat reported the highest income and expenditure compared to other parties.

In 2024, Jatiya Party's income was Tk 2.64 crore with expenditures amounting to Tk 1.79 crore. The party's bank balance stood at Tk 84.50 lakh. Meanwhile, Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) reported an income of Tk 1.37 crore and the Gono Odhikar Parishad Tk 46 lakh.

JAMAAT'S INCOME

According to the accounts submitted to the EC, the party earned Tk 16,56,42,162 from membership and fees from workers.

Donations from the executive committee, advisory council, or other sources amounted to Tk 37,87,149.

Grants from various individuals and organisations totalled Tk 11,86,38,619. Income from the party's publications, magazines, and books sales reached Tk 9,11,290. While other donations brought in Tk 7,21,079. The total income amounted to Tk 28,97,00,299.

JAMAAT'S EXPENDITURE

Jamaat-e-Islami in its audit report said its highest expenditure last year went towards salaries, allowances, and bonuses for party members and workers, totalling Tk 6,57,67,873. Housing and administrative expenses amounted to Tk 26,87,495.

Utility bills -- including electricity, water, and gas -- were paid at Tk 2,46,018. Postal, telephone, internet, courier services, and newspaper expenses came to Tk 8,44,526. Hospitality expenses stood at Tk 10,95,962.

Campaigning and transportation costs were Tk 2,70,06,563, while travel expenses amounted to Tk 1,27,01,776. Public meetings, rallies, and small gatherings cost Tk 19,38,705. Donations to candidates totalled Tk 11,05,15,420.

Religious special event expenses were Tk 32,76,850. Other miscellaneous expenditures was Tk 1,12,56,989.

The total expenditure amounted to Tk 23,73,38,177.