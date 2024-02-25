Editor's Note

It has been 33 years since The Daily Star began its journey. We have observed plenty of changes in these long years and feel proud and humbled to witness all the leaps and bounds our society has braved in the lifestyle sector.

The basic human aspirations and desires have remained the same — we still wish to sport the latest trends, stay mentally and physically fit, flock to beautiful places to unwind, make our voices heard, and indulge in various forms of recreation and entertainment.

In fact, what changed are the intensity and mediums of achieving these aspirations, with the acceleration of technological growth, an explosion of choices, and a world that is becoming more and more connected. Hence, this is exactly what we present to you in this segment of our 33rd anniversary supplement series.

To illustrate, we look at fashion — from rediscovering heritage textiles to how AI can be a game-changer in the industry. On health and fitness, we discuss the latest diets and how yoga is becoming the mantra of the modern generation. Be it the impact of technology on parenting or the new horizons of tourism our country is exploring, today's anniversary supplement — Lifestyle Diaries — dives into exciting developments and opportunities in the lifestyle spectrum.

From glitzy runways to the evolving streets, and from wanderlust tales to edgy tech, we invite you to dive into these vibrant glimpses of our lives. We hope you enjoy reading it as much as we enjoyed putting it together!

Mahfuz Anam

Editor and Publisher

The Daily Star