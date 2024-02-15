Editor's Note

Dear Readers,

Like the previous years, The Daily Star is proud to present to you yet another colourful, well-illustrated 200-page special supplement in five segments on the occasion of its 33rd anniversary. The first, which appears today, is titled: "Bangladesh on the World Stage"; SEGMENT 2: "Innovate, Educate, Elevate" will appear on February 18; SEGMENT 3: "Innovation Key for the Future" on February 20; SEGMENT 4: "Lifestyle Diaries" on February 25; and SEGMENT 5: "Readying for the Next Big Leap" on February 28.

Fifty-three years after independence, having overcome immense challenges and tribulations over the past decades, Bangladesh has now most definitely placed itself as a significant player on the world stage. The country has been hailed by many as a development model. Having arrived at this point, Bangladesh now has the opportunity to leave its mark and find its place in the international arena.

Already, Bangladesh's achievements are generating plenty of attention all around the world. From providing leadership within the Climate Vulnerable Forum, to being home to the second largest freelance population, and to making significant progress in its agricultural sector, Bangladesh now dreams of becoming a trillion-dollar economy. This segment details some of these achievements and more.

We are pleased to say that the contributors, who are experts, practitioners, researchers, scholars and academics, have done a commendable job in presenting us with very perceptive and rich articles.

We have tried to make the contents impactful, thought-provoking, objective, and constructive, with appropriate suggestions and recommendations, which we are confident will add value to the existing work on the topics covered in the supplements.

We also take the opportunity of expressing our gratitude to our readers and patrons, who have inspired us consistently and have shown keen interest in our continuing progress and lent unstinted support in fulfilling our motto, Your Right to Know.