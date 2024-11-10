Reading in the era of reels

There is little doubt that reading, a personal development tool which nourishes both soul and mind, is in slow decay.

Fewer people turn to books to find comfort, joy and solace in this era of technology where screens consume most of our time and energy, shortening our attention span by the day.

While most people turn towards reels, memes, and doomscrolling during their leisure as a form of relaxation, the age-old practice of reading, especially in close proximity to nature, is slowly becoming extinct.

At such a critical juncture, the Bangladesh Academy for Rural Development (BARD) has organised an event to revive the culture where children and teenagers, heavily dependent on devices and gadgets, got a chance to read books amidst nature.

The event titled, "Gaachher Chhayay Paather Ashor", was held yesterday (Saturday) at BARD Cumilla premises for students of all ages, from nursery to university.

Students from Class VI and above had to register for the event. Registration was not required for primary students. The green campus of BARD, Cumilla was buzzing with readers on a cool autumn morning.

Abdullah Al Hossain, joint director of BARD, told The Daily Star, "We have started this initiative to instil the culture of reading in nature among the younger generations. We want to build a society of knowledgeable youth who are not addicted to gadgets and gizmos."

"We are delighted with the response that has encouraged us to think and plan bigger next time."

Abdullah Mamun, assistant director (public relations) of BARD, said, "This was our first event. At least 650 readers had registered for the day-long programme. Besides, hundreds of primary children also participated in the event."

Nusrat Jahan Bindu, a postgraduate student, said, "These kinds of events should be organised regularly. They should also reach rural areas where most people live."

Md Masud, a guardian of a participant and an employee of Comilla University, said," I came here with my daughter who is in the third grade. I believe that reading is essential for everyone."

Saifuddin Ahmed, director general of BARD, said, "No country can become great without knowledge-based resources. And to grow such a knowledgeable generation, the first thing is reading...

"We want to open the doors of BARD for all people to come and read here."

According to BARD authority, readers could access at least a thousand books which came from BARD's own library and a public library.