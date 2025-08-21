Campus
Ducsu polls: DU restricts candidates from offering gifts

Illustration: Star Online Graphics

Dhaka University has imposed a ban on certain activities by candidates contesting the upcoming Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) and hall union elections, effective from today.

According to a directive signed by Chief Returning Officer Prof Mohammad Zashim Uddin, candidates and panels are prohibited from offering gifts, distributing items, hosting feasts, providing financial assistance, or engaging in similar activities on campus from August 21 to September 10.

The university administration will treat such actions as violations of the Ducsu electoral code of conduct, the notice said.

