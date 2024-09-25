Buet cancels hall seat allotments of students 'involved with BCL'

In response to ongoing student protests, Buet authorities today cancelled the hall seat allotments of several students accused of involvement in Chhatra League's politics.

However, the administration has yet to disclose the exact number of students affected by the decision.

The protests, which led students to boycott all academic activities for a second consecutive day, stemmed from dissatisfaction over the authorities' inaction against those involved in BCL politics.

Students said they would hold discussions across different batches to assess the situation and decide their next course of action.

"The seat allotments were cancelled following complaints about the students' political involvement. To ensure discipline and peace in the dormitories, we decided to revoke the allotments of the accused students," Professor Mohammad Al Amin Siddique, director of Buet's Directorate of Student Welfare (DSW), told our DU correspondent.

However, the administration admitted they do not yet have the exact number of students affected, as they are still awaiting details from hall authorities.

Contrary to this, protesting students claimed they had submitted the names of 55 students to the administration, but the seat allotments of other students not on their list were also revoked.

"I have not breached any university discipline, yet my seat in MA Rashid Hall was cancelled without proper procedure. This is an injustice," said one of the affected students.

The protesting students confirmed that all students they named, who were allegedly involved in Chhatra League activities, had their allotments cancelled.