11,732 pass 44th BCS written exam; viva from May 8

A total of 11,732 candidates have passed the written tests of the 44th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations.

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) published the results this afternoon.

The BPSC will hold viva voce for the successful candidates from May 8.

The schedule will be disclosed in detail through newspapers and the BPSC website.

The results are available on BPSC's web address - www.bpsc.gov.bd and Teletalk BD Ltd's web address - http://bpsc.teletalk.com.bd.

