Decision to increase age limit for govt jobs up to PM: minister

Regarding the education ministry's recommendation to raise the age limit for government jobs, Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain today said it is subject to government policy.

"A decision in this regard would be made in consultation with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, adhering to her directives," he said.

Talking to UNB, Farhad Hossain said Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury has recommended that the age limit for entry into government jobs should be 35 years in general and 37 years in the case of quota. Recently, he sent a letter to the Minister of Public Administration with this recommendation.

"But the age limit for entry into govt jobs is a matter of policy decision of the state. A decision in this regard will be taken after it is presented to the prime minister."

The minister also said if the age of entry to the job is increased, the recruitment policy should be changed.