Winter escapes: 3 mesmerising snowfall destinations in Asia

With the temperatures dropping and the cold causing people to bundle up in their blankets, comes the chilly, not-so-warm welcome of winter. But this also allows visiting Asia's majestic winter wonderlands. Here are 3 destinations with extraordinary snowfall views and a soothing ambience that you will cherish for the rest of your life.

Auli, India

Located in the northern state of Uttarakhand, Auli is home to a perfect picturesque town filled with forests, meadows, and marvellous mountains. It offers beautiful panoramic views of mountain peaks, including the Himalayas and the Nanda Devi, India's second-highest mountain. The best time to visit is around December to February.

Auli is a popular site for skiing and trekking. There is also the ropeway between Joshimath and Gurson. The 25-minute ride overlooks spectacular views of mountains and oak forests, covering a distance of 4 km.

You have many options for reaching Auli, one via plane with the nearest airport at Dehradun. Another option is by bus from Delhi to Rishikesh, and then a private taxi to Joshimath for about eight hours.

Hokkaido, Japan

Hokkaido is one of Japan's main islands found in the northernmost region. Well known for its skiing and snowboarding destinations during winter, it is the dream vacation spot for any enthusiastic traveller.

Tourists will be thrilled to check out Sapporo, Hokkaido's main city. One eye-catching event is the annual Sapporo Snow Festival, which takes place in February for around seven days.

Food options come in several varieties in Hokkaido, with many small shops and local restaurants to check out which serve fresh meals, particularly seafood.

Getting to Hokkaido is simple, the easiest option being directly by plane. There are also many options for reaching Sapporo, either by train, a direct flight from Tokyo, or by ferry.

PyeongChang, South Korea

A mountainous region found in Northeastern South Korea, PyeongChang is filled with natural misty beauty and numerous activities for enthusiastic travellers. The best time to visit is from January to February.

For hikers and nature lovers alike, visit Taebaek Mountains, a mountain range stretching across North and South Korea. The Taebaek Snow Festival is held annually from around the end of January to the beginning of February, and features magnificent sculptures, pine tree forests and of course, lots of snow!

To get there, tourists can take a bus from Dong Seoul Bus Terminal to Taebaek Bus Terminal, the journey being around three hours. Travellers can reach PyeongChang via bus, taxi or train from Seoul, with the quickest route taking about two hours.

Photo: Aniket Mandish, Marek Okon, Insung Yoon/Unsplash