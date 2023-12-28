Timeless treasures: Watches for the wedding season

Gifting watches at weddings is like an age-old tradition, one that holds a special place in wedding customs. Watches are like little time capsules, marking the journey of a couple as they start their married life. Oftentimes they are a lovely reminder of shared moments, promises exchanged, and something that can be passed down through the generations.

In the world of fancy watches, where these accessories become cherished keepsakes, it is best to find the very best that would suit the occasion.

Choosing a watch for your spouse is like picking a personal piece of jewellery that would narrate a story. It also goes to show how well you know their choice or they know yours. Brands like Longines and Tissot are the most popular when it comes to a groom's gift whereas Titan, Swatch, and Romanson take the crown for a bridal gift.

If you want your timepieces to match, couple watches are a great choice. Watches from Rado or Longines are fantastic options that capture both feminine and masculine styles, symbolising your love as you unite forever.

Special gifts come with special budgets and each one of us has a range that we are willing to spend. If you are looking to splurge on your watches then Rado and Tissot are the way to go, ranging from 1 to 5 lakhs. If you would rather go a little more modest, the Pierre Cardin, Rossini, Romanson, CK, Tommy Hilfiger and the like will only cost you around Tk 30,000 to Tk 60,000.

While these may be the top choices when it comes to yourself or your spouse, there is another wide range of watches if you are looking to give them to your loved ones on their special day.

Popular brands like Cellox, Cairnhill, Credence, EverSwiss, Tommy Hilfiger, and many more have affordable series of watches that can be bought for regular use or for gifting someone. These usually range from Tk 7,000 to Tk 35,000.

Once you have your budget sorted, it is time to venture out and find your perfect watch. If you want to narrow down to one showroom in the crowded market space of Bangladesh where you can invest without worry, TIME ZONE may be among your top choices.

Showcasing various series of the most popular brands, their several outlets have made its presence known as a treasure trove of timeless pieces, where tradition meets modern style.

A quick scan of the watch trends of 2023 shows that this year was all about watches with belts for both men and women with a special focus on thick chains for wedding watches.

As we step into 2024, popular brands are all set to dazzle us once more with upcoming series, making it just as special as your big day and redefining what a wedding gift can be.

A watch is not just a gift. It is a way to create precious moments. In the grand celebration of weddings, gifting a watch is like adding a special note to the love song of a couple. As we keep it real, wedding watches become not only about time but also the story they tell of love, commitment, and everlasting style.

Photo: Courtesy