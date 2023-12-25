Shawls, sweaters and stylish capes: Upping the fashion game in winter

Women in Dhaka have evolved into splendid fashionistas who effortlessly switch their sophisticated, glamorous styles from season to season. And winter brings out the best of their sartorial repertoire.

Any seasoned Dhakaiite will admit, we await the arrival of this magical season with bated breath, through unbearable heat waves and ridiculous humidity. And once winter arrives on the silver chariot, we embrace her with arms open wide in all her forms and glory. The real festive season, warrants us shaking out of the careless summer dressing mode, switching gears and taking things up a few notches with a hefty dose of glamour.

Speaking of winter, outerwear comes to mind right away. Relegated to the back of our closets and collective consciousness throughout the year, it becomes truly indispensable during the colder months.

Shawls are a wardrobe staple and perennial favourites of Bengali women. In all shapes, forms and styles, shawls are much-needed and much-loved. For daily wear, there are endless versions that will have the wearer spoilt for choice. Same thing goes for sweaters.

Sweaters are a favourite by both the gentlemen and ladies. And why wouldn't it be? The endless array of colours can be really enchanting.

They are also versatile; in that they can be worn with both Western as well as ethnic outfits. To begin with, pure wool shawls in solid colours are perfect for daily wear and can be casually draped over a kurta or a shirt for office or classes.

Simple prints and patterns are also nice and bring an accent to a monochrome outfit. It is a good idea to have a couple of basic colours in one's wardrobe such as beige, white, brown, and of course black. Some colourful and printed ones are also essential because life is too short to not wear colours!

A cape is a relatively modern item that has won the hearts of stylish women everywhere. A versatile cut that has many different versions, there is a cape for every woman. It can be dressed up or down, which makes it stylish as well as practical.

What makes it perfect for winter is that a cape made from a thicker material keeps one warm and cosy. A mid-length, classic cape in a solid black, brown, or navy is ideal for daily wear, on top of a pair of jeans or formal pants.

It looks good when worn on top of kurtas too. Wool, viscose, and handloom weaves are materials perfect for a winter cape. For casual, everyday wear, a wool or viscose cape is perfect. If you are having a hard time finding the right length, fit, or cut that suits your needs, getting one custom-tailored is a good idea.

For eveningwear, a brocade cape in a rich, metallic hue like gold or silver will truly bring winter glam to your outfit. It can be further embellished with zardozi work or 'dabka' motifs to make it extra special.

Jewel-toned raw silk can be used to make a short or mid-length cape. It can be worn on top of a sari, a pair of culottes or a skirt, and the effect will be stunning. One can also go for a printed Benaroshi cape that will gleam and sparkle like the stars and will elevate every outfit this winter.

Photo: Star Lifestyle Archives