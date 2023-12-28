4 things to consider before starting a wristwatch collection

Even in the age of technology, the interest in clocks and watches has not faded. Collecting watches remains one of the most popular hobbies in the world. If you are among those fascinated by watches and want to start collecting them, the following are a few points that you can look into to kickstart your collecting journey.

Do your research

Obviously before embarking on any journey you need to educate yourself on the topic, especially if the subject at hand is as nuanced as collecting watches.

You should familiarise yourself with the different types of watches, terms commonly used, some of the most renowned and iconic models and brands, etc. You need to dig deep and learn about their designs and technology and there are plenty of good resources out there to do just that, unlike the good old days when books and catalogues were our only friends.

Furthermore, there are plenty of local communities on social media dedicated to watch aficionados so that could also be a good starting point for you to obtain some knowledge.

You do not have to participate right away but just tune in on discussions to gain insight on the local scene. This will also help you meet like-minded people who can benefit you and help you thrive in your new journey. It is indeed a fascinating world and you need to gear yourself up accordingly.

Set goals and proceed accordingly

Before you start your journey, you need to decicde on the type of collector you would like to be. Are you someone who just wants to amass a collection without paying much attention to brands or are you more inclined towards collecting niche watches?

There are collectors who hardly ever take the watches out of their boxes, there are those who buy with the intention of building up value, and then there are those who incorporate their collections into their daily lives. You need to figure that out first and then set a budget to start your collection out.

Now, this can be an expensive hobby. The price of a watch hinges on brand value, intricate movements like Swiss precision, and the use of high-end materials such as precious metals and exotic leather.

Exclusivity, whether through limited editions or bespoke design, further raises the price.

Premium features like scratch-persistent crystal for the watch face and a luxurious buckle crafted from precious metals add to the overall expenses. However, collecting high-quality watches is a very rewarding experience and you should not allow price to get in the way.

Besides, there are plenty of premium beginner brands like Casio and Titan whose watches range from Tk 5,000 to 20,000 to start your collection off.

Plan your finances

Collecting watches can be an expensive hobby so you will need to carefully plan out your finances. Sure, you can blow out all of your savings on one high-tier watch like a Longines which can set you back anywhere from Tk 1 lakh to 5 lakh or can allocate your budget to purchase several mid-range watches like Seiko, Citizen, Romanson, etc. which range from Tk 30,000 to 60,000.

If you have other obligations, you will also need to consider the kind of dent your new hobby will put in your bank account.

There is also the concept of flipping which has existed for ages but is gaining a lot of popularity lately. For those who did not already know, the idea is to buy a watch, hold on to it until its value rises and then sell it!

Seek out a reliable source

Finding a reliable source for your watch can be tricky. To add to our difficulties, the counterfeit market is more rampant than ever before so beginners may struggle. However, you would want to buy genuine watches only and luckily for collectors from all walks of life, there are places like TIME ZONE that are dedicated to doing just that.

TIME ZONE is the authorised importer of 35 luxury brands and is known for being one of the most authentic sources of watches in Bangladesh's market.

From starter brands such as Cairnhill, Casio, Cellox, Credence, Titan, Timex, and Tommy Hilfiger, Montrex to mid-range watches like Seiko, Mido, and Citizen to high-end watches from Longines and Rado, you will be able to rely on them to fuel your collection regardless of what stage of your journey you are in.

Photo: Courtesy