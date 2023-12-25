Matching comfort with fashion: A style guide for winter

While we might have to shield ourselves from the sun during the day, by night, we can feel the chill of winter. This brings us to the bewildering decision of what to wear during this season. What keeps us cosy and warm during the night might just be too uncomfortable to wear during the day. The bigger question remains — how to find the right balance between chic and comfort?

Shirts and denim

Denim is suitable for the entire year but the thick fabric makes it a comfortable option during winter. Denim pants, shirts, skirts, and tops are perfect for the seasons that add a little warmth and a lot of cool factor to your overall ensemble.

An added layer of clothing over our usual attire will make us feel more comfortable. You surely can use oversized shirts for the purpose. Wear them over t-shirts or tops to look trendy and feel comfortable.

Ponchos, shawls, and scarves

Ponchos add warmth and attitude to your outfit without looking weirdly bundled up. Enjoy the winter breeze and look like a fashionista by dressing up in a poncho. Blanket shawls are a good alternative too.

The altering seasons can make us prone to throat irritation and nothing gives better respite than a warm mug of coffee and wrapping a muffler around the neck. While mufflers can make us sweat due to the uncertain weather, silk scarves are a smart substitute.

Coats, cardigans, and overalls

It might be time to stow away our summer clothes. Coats and cardigans should do the task for now – and fashionably so! Look modish in a trench coat or go for that cosy vibe wearing a cardigan. Either way, rock that urban fashionista look.

Feel warm and look classy at the same time wearing jumpsuits and overalls, making the most out of this weather while it lasts.

Pants and shoes

One great aspect of transitional weather outfits is that we may temporarily switch to a capsule wardrobe. Wear pants that give utmost comfort and go well with your attire. If leggings are too thin for you, try jeggings instead.

As for shoes, you can wear closed-toe shoes and loafers to keep your feet warm while avoiding wearing socks. Also, it is finally time to show off those booties that we can wear only during this time of the year!

While the tropical climate of our country does not allow us to enjoy winter for long, there is something very exciting about being able to appreciate the changing seasons and dress for each one uniquely, including the transitional tenure. This year, rather than fretting about what to wear, relish the colours of winter – muted, neutral, and dark tones along with a medley of textures through your attire.

