MACES: Empowering Bangladeshi students to study abroad

From humble beginnings with just one partner university in 2007, MACES now collaborates with more than 200 universities across the globe, opening doors for Bangladeshi students in the USA, Canada, Australia, the UK, Japan, Malaysia, and beyond.

With an unrivalled track record, MACES is committed to making the dream of studying abroad a reality for Bangladeshi students by simplifying the application process, providing personalised guidance, and ensuring students are fully prepared for the journey ahead. The consultancy's mission is to find the perfect university and country for each student, considering their academic profile, career aspirations, and personal needs.

What sets MACES apart in the industry is their commitment to maintaining strict standards in terms of the institutions they work with. Because of their core tenets, and their overall focus on providing quality service, they have developed strong partnerships with local and global institutions, and students. Not only that, what adds to their uniqueness is their dedication to maintain honesty and transparency throughout their services, ensuring a lasting relationship with their clients based on trust.

At the heart of MACES's success is a team of experienced counsellors who have themselves studied abroad. This personal experience allows them to empathise with students, guiding them through the complexities of studying in a new environment. The counsellors take into account several factors — academic performance, financial capability, test scores, travel history, and future career goals — to recommend the best-fit universities and programs.

Tina Salem Manzoor, Founding Partner at MACES, started its operations with a one-room office. Over the years, with sheer hard work and commitment, she was able to establish the company as an Approved Partner of the British High Commission and set up key partnerships with prominent schools and universities. She dreams of making MACES a household name in the education sector in Bangladesh, and strives to earn the trust of every client for the brand. She believes in honesty and transparency, and continues to extend her support to students through MACES while keeping these core tenets in mind.

Rouham Manzoor, Managing Partner, is another instrumental figure at MACES. Having been trained as an Educational Consultant by the British Council, British High Commission, and the Australian High Commission, he has been a pivotal member of the team in establishing MACES as a prominent study abroad brand in the education industry. His love for helping students is what has driven him over the years to remain committed to the work he does. He believes that proper guidance is what makes or breaks a person's life, and thus he dedicates his life's work to help realise students' dreams of studying abroad.

As an authorised centre for English language proficiency tests, MACES provides step-by-step guidance on IELTS and TOEFL exam registration. This enables students to focus on enhancing their scores, instead of worrying about the registration process.

Many students rely on scholarships or financial aid to study abroad. MACES plays a pivotal role in helping students navigate the application processes for university-specific scholarships, government grants, and other financial aid programmes. MACES has also assisted students in winning prestigious scholarships like the Developing Solutions Scholarship and various university-funded grants.

Writing personal statements and admission essays can be challenging, but MACES offers thorough reviews to refine these essential components of the application. Additionally, the consultancy prepares students for university interviews, ensuring they present themselves confidently and professionally.

Adjusting to a new country can be overwhelming, especially for first-time travellers. MACES assists students in securing accommodation, offers travel tips, and provides practical advice about adapting to a new cultural environment. Their visa services ensure that students meet all immigration requirements, and last-minute changes or concerns are efficiently communicated to universities on behalf of the students.

The support and care provided by MACES have made it a trusted name among students and parents alike. Students who have benefited from their services consistently praise the consultancy's professionalism and warmth.

MACES hosts one of the largest annual education fairs in Bangladesh, providing students with the unique opportunity to interact directly with university representatives. These events allow students to receive on-the-spot assessments and feedback about their academic profiles, helping them refine their plans and better understand their prospects.

What sets MACES apart from other education consultancies is its unwavering commitment to students. The consultancy offers a student-first approach, ensuring every step of the process is tailored to meet individual needs. MACES counsellors do more than just provide application assistance; they walk students through every challenge, from planning their applications to securing visas and preparing for life abroad. Their hands-on support helps students overcome anxiety and ensures they transition smoothly into their new environments.

In a landscape where educational consultancies are often viewed with scepticism, MACES stands out as a trustworthy partner that genuinely cares about its students' success. Through its services, personal guidance, and extensive network of partner universities, MACES has empowered countless Bangladeshi students to achieve their dreams of studying abroad. With a strong focus on integrity, expertise, and student well-being, MACES continues to redefine the study abroad experience, helping students unlock global opportunities and pursue bright futures.

As MACES continues to grow, its commitment remains the same: to guide students every step of the way, from application to arrival, ensuring they have the tools, knowledge, and confidence to thrive in their academic journey abroad.