How HSBC is enhancing the international education experience for Bangladeshi students

The modern world is fast-paced and interconnected, and the dream of studying abroad in this day and age has become a defining moment for many young people. Studying abroad is no longer just about getting a degree – it's about stepping into a world filled with possibilities, cultures, and experiences that shape the person you become.

However, behind the excitement and dreams, there are real challenges, especially when it comes to managing the financial aspects of international education. This is where HSBC steps in, offering a hand to guide you and your family through this life-changing journey.

The financial aspects of studying abroad can feel overwhelming at times. From tuition fees to accommodation and living costs, there's a lot to manage. But you don't have to face it alone.

With a presence in 60 countries and territories across the globe, HSBC provides a sense of comfort, knowing that wherever you go, a part of your home is always with you. Their global reach ensures that you can stay connected to your roots while easily handling your financial needs, no matter where your studies take you. And for students in Bangladesh, where direct money transfers abroad can be tricky, HSBC's student file services provide a seamless way to send funds.

A student file is a specific account set up by the bank that allows for the legal transfer of funds to cover educational expenses abroad. It's an essential service that ensures you can safely and easily manage tuition and living costs without the usual restrictions on foreign transfers.

Eligibility for opening a student file with HSBC

1. Any Bangladeshi citizen with a valid passport.

2. The student or sponsor must have an active "Select" account with HSBC.

The HSBC student file can be opened for the following:

• Regular undergraduate and post-graduate programmes

• Language courses that are prerequisite to approved undergraduate degree

• Professional diploma or certificate courses, where the course must be relevant to the student's current profession or line of work

Required documents to open a student file:

• Offer letter issued by the foreign educational institution in support of admission or I-20 for the United States

• Estimate relating to expenses, like annual tuition fee, board and lodging, insurance, incidental expenses, etc. issued by the concerned educational institution

• A copy of the visa (if available)

• A copy of the student's photograph

What makes HSBC truly special is how personalised their support is. Each family's journey is unique, and HSBC understands that. That's why they assign a dedicated Relationship Manager (RM) to walk with you every step of the way. From opening your account to transferring funds, your RM is there, offering advice, answering questions, and reassuring you that everything is under control. It's not just about numbers and transactions, it's about knowing that someone is looking out for you, so you can focus on what really matters: your studies and the adventures ahead.

HSBC's goal is simple: to make the financial process of studying abroad as smooth as possible. From the first moment you sit down to open an account to the day you finalise your financial arrangements, HSBC ensures the process is clear and easy, so you can feel confident that everything is being handled with care.

HSBC also understands the importance of staying connected with family while studying abroad. They provide international debit cards and supplementary cards linked to parents' accounts, making international transactions easier and more accessible. This arrangement allows students to manage their finances quickly and conveniently, giving them peace of mind and financial support even when they are miles away from home.

Frequently asked questions:

What are the features of HSBC International Education Services?

HSBC International Education Service offers numerous benefits, including dedicated relationship managers, expert support at branches, cashback on IELTS fees, account opening facilities, and the provision of international supplementary debit cards, ensuring smooth and convenient banking for students abroad.

How long does a student file remain valid?

Students can send outward remittances until the end of their course. However, the student file must be renewed for every academic session from the opening date to continue processing remittances.

What are the expenses students can remit through the student file?

Students can remit funds for various educational expenses, including tuition fees, living expenses, health insurance, advance fees for applications, seat retention fees, and other costs required for visa or admission purposes, provided documentary evidence is issued by the educational institution.

Does the student file need to be tagged with an account?

Yes, the student or sponsor must have an active HSBC Bangladesh account for the student file to be valid.

Where should I contact to learn more about Student File Service?

You can visit any HSBC branch for further details. Alternatively, you can reach out to our 24/7 contact centre at 16240 (from Bangladesh) for assistance.

At the heart of it all, HSBC isn't just about banking. They are a partner in your family's journey. International education opens up a world of opportunities, and HSBC is there to help you every step of the way. With their financial expertise, personalised guidance, and unwavering support, you can focus on your dreams and education, knowing that HSBC is by your side, making sure everything is safe, secure, and seamless.