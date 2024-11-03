Supporting Bangladeshi students for UK higher education

AHZ is one of the leading university representatives for top universities for study in the UK, helping international students access the education system in the UK. Every year, thousands of students from Bangladesh who have chosen their academic careers in the UK build their connections with us and get support from the experts. With a decade of experience working for students, they are now the industry leader in supporting students to study in the UK across the country.

A legacy of dedication

The journey of AHZ began in 2012 in the UK, when two brothers from Bangladesh, just like many of the students, embarked on their own UK education adventure, both pursuing Master's degrees. Along their path, they recognised a need within their community for expert guidance, and the idea for AHZ was born. With the goal of simplifying this journey for others, they set out to create a support system accessible to anyone seeking the same opportunities.

In collaboration with the British Council, they gradually built a free-to-use service that today has a vast global presence, supported by over 700 colleagues worldwide. AHZ, along with its parent company, MH Global Group, is now dedicated to making the UK's premier educational resources accessible to all who aspire to study in the UK with 140+ partner universities.

AHZ milestones

Since its inauguration, AHZ has consistently expanded its footprint, adapting and growing to meet the needs of Bangladeshi and other international students worldwide. Some of its major milestones include:

2012: AHZ is founded, marking the beginning of its journey.

2013: AHZ hosts its first UK Education Fair.

2015-2018: Global expansion continues, with branches opening in Kuwait, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, India, Morocco, and Romania. Introduced Compliance Team, started recruitment from EU Countries, Vietnam, and the Philippines, and branches in Sylhet, Bangladesh.

2019-2024: AHZ partners with Uniplaces and Casita and expands branches in Bangladesh, Nigeria, China, Pakistan, Egypt, and India and becomes an IELTS and PTE registration centre. Win 35+ awards as the best agents from Study Group, OIEG, QA Higher Education, and prestigious universities. Shortlisted as finalists for The PIEoneer Awards 2022 and Rebranded. Now, in Bangladesh, AHZ has 9+ branches in different districts.

AHZ is a trusted local partner with an international presence, forging valuable connections for Bangladeshi students and maintaining robust partnerships with universities worldwide.

What sets AHZ apart?

AHZ offers Bangladeshi students more than just a pathway to UK higher education. As Zahirul Islam, Chief Commercial Officer of MH Global Group, says, "We operate as a trusted local agent with global reach, offering country-specific expertise, relationships, and contacts valued by university partners worldwide, and we have replicated this model across a diverse set of markets."

From the first consultation to the final stages of the enrolment process, AHZ's team of experts is there to guide students every step of the way, providing continuous support, without receiving a single penny, to navigate the UK's education system with ease.

"We aspire to take care of every detail associated with studying abroad so that students can relax, knowing well that there is a professional team working on the case to secure the best outcome possible. We look forward to welcoming students from all over the world to become a part of AHZ and helping to prepare them for their future success," says Golam Mortuza, the Chief Executive Officer of AHZ.

This unique approach, combined with a team of experts who guide students every step of the way, sets AHZ apart in the field of UK higher education.

Whether it's through education expos, recruitment fairs, or personalised consultations, AHZ remains committed to the aspirations of Bangladeshi students. The organisation works tirelessly to ensure its students have the best chance to succeed in their academic and career journeys in the UK.