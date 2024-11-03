A robust education system ͏is the backbone of a nation's progress, and without any doubt, Bangladesh is͏ no exception. As͏ the demand for higher education grows, ͏organisations like Matrix International Education Pathways (MIE Pathways) have emerged as a unique pivotal force leading the charge in filling the gaps for the very first time in Bangladesh.

It has positioned itself not just as a catalyst for change but as a source of inspiration, sparking a new era of educational empowerment in Bangladesh.

MIE Pathways: A catalyst for change

͏͏͏͏Since its establishment in 2024, MIE Pathways has dedicated its workforce to providing accessible, high-quality education. Its main goal has always been empowering Bangladeshi students with global academic opportunities. ͏

To fulfil this promise, it has forged a partnership with NCUK (Northern Consortium UK), a globally recognised provider of university pathway programmes. With access to institutions across the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, and more, Bangladeshi students now have a world-class education pathway right from their home country, Bangladesh.

NCUK has an impressive track record of helping over 35,000 international students since its founding in 1987. Students from all over the world took advantage of NCUK's unparalleled service and managed to gain access to top universities worldwide. Now, with the help of its partnership with MIE Pathways, both organisations are unlocking their true potential to support students.

Through NCUK's partnership with MIE Pathways offers the globally recognised International Foundation Year (IFY) and Pre-Master's programme. These unique programmes are designed to help students who completed HSC, O levels, A levels, AS levels, or IGCSE and bachelors. Transition seamlessly into undergraduate and postgraduate studies at top universities worldwide, providing them with the necessary academic and cultural preparation.

As an NCUK-accredited study centre, MIE Pathways helps students to progress their studies with globally recognised degrees, securing direct admission to over 50 top universities. The foundation degrees bridge academic gaps, enhance your skills, and make the students eligible for world-class education abroad with scholarship opportunities. With a cutting-edge curriculum to fast-track the progression, students will save both time and money without compromising on quality.

A holistic approach to education

MIE Pathways focuses not just on academics but also on personal growth and global preparedness. With an 80% success rate of students achieving first- or second-class degrees, the organisation's commitment to student success is evident. Study centres in D͏hak͏a:

Dhanmondi Study Centre

76, Satmosjid Road, Dhanmondi, Dhaka-1209, Bangladesh.

+8801322912091

Uttara Study Centre

House No. 40, Lake Drive Road, Sector 07, Uttara. , Dhaka 1230

+8801324295226

Shaping the future of Bangladesh

MIE Pathway's' vision goes beyond education; it's about empowering a ͏generation of Bangladeshi students to achieve success in a globalised world. As Bangladesh's demand for higher education is never stopping, it stands as a beacon of hope and opportunity, guiding Bangladeshi students towards a brighter, more prosperous future.