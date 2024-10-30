2.31 lakh more eggs imported from India through Benapole

A shipment of 2.31 lakh eggs arrived from India via Benapole port at noon today, marking the latest import to help stabilise local egg prices.

The eggs were imported by Hydroland Solutions from India's Shree Lakshmi Enterprises. Clearing and Forwarding (C&F) Agent Ratul International submitted the necessary documents to the Benapole Customs House for clearance, Custom House sources said.

Under a new tariff structure effective until December 15, imported eggs will now incur a 13 percent duty, down from the previous 25 percent.

Customs House sources said that between September 8 and October 29, 11.59 lakh eggs have been imported through Benapole in five shipments by Hydroland Solutions.

While several other firms have also been granted import permission, they have yet to bring in any shipments.

On October 17, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) issued a directive lowering the duty on imported eggs to boost local supply and reduce market prices.

The directive was received by Benapole Customs House on October 20. Since October 21, consignments of imported eggs, including today's shipment of 2.31 lakh, have been cleared at the revised 13 percent duty rate.

Previously, each egg incurred a duty of Tk 1.96, which has now been reduced to 77 paisa. The imported eggs are expected to retail in the local market at Tk 9 per piece.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Benapole Customs House Othello Chowdhury this reduction in duty is expected to ease prices further.