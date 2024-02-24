World Bank Managing Director Anna Bjerde to arrive Dhaka this evening

The World Bank's Managing Director of Operations, Anna Bjerde, arrives in Dhaka this evening on her first official visit to Bangladesh.

During her one-day visit, Bjerde will meet with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Finance Minister, senior government officials, civil society, and private sector leaders.

She will be accompanied by Martin Raiser, World Bank Vice President for the South Asia Region.

The World Bank was among the first development partners to support Bangladesh after its independence.

Since then, it has committed more than $41 billion to Bangladesh, mostly in grants or concessional credits.

Bangladesh currently has the largest ongoing programme supported by the World Bank Group's International Development Association (IDA).