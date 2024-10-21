Tourist drowns after falling from jet ski in Cox's Bazar

A tourist drowned after falling from a jet ski at Seagull Point on Cox's Bazar beach around noon today.

The victim, identified as Mohammad Al Mamun from Wazirpur in Barishal, had arrived in Cox's Bazar with his family on Friday.

Sifat Ullah Sifat, in-charge of Sea Safe Life Guard, said the incident occurred when the jet ski overturned, causing the tourist to fall into the sea around 12:00pm.

Two lifeguards later found Mamun and rushed him to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The body has been kept at the hospital's mortuary.

According to beach worker Tauhidul Islam, Mamun was not wearing a life jacket, which is mandatory during jet ski rides.

This incident follows two recent drowning cases at Cox's Bazar beach, where a local child and another individual lost their lives on October 13 and Sunday, respectively, while swimming in the ocean.