Thu Jun 13, 2024 10:44 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 13, 2024 10:49 PM

Three children drown in Mymensingh

Three children drowned in a pond in Mymensingh's Phulpur upazila this afternoon.

The victims were identified as Sania, 7, Mehdi Hasan, 5, both children of Rafiqul Islam; and Nusrat, 6, daughter of Monnas Ali, of village Ramkrishnapur in Phulpur, reports our Mymensingh correspondent.

Quoting locals and family members, Md Mahbubur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Phulpur Police Station, said the children are cousins and they went to the bank of the pond, adjacent to their residences, around 3.00pm to pluck dates. They had been missing since then.

Their bodies were found floating in the pond around 5:00pm.

On information, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the family members, said the OC.

