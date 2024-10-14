A stinky welcome

Garbage being dumped beside Keshabpur’s key road

Stench of waste lining the roadside welcomes anyone entering Keshabpur town in Jashore.

Garbage from various parts of the municipality is being dumped beside the road near Majhir Pond, creating hazards for vehicles.

As such, all passengers of buses entering the town, as well as pedestrians and residents of the area endure the brunt of the municipality's mismanagement in waste disposal.

Locals are also worried about potential accidents as well as the spread of disease.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Alamgir Hossain said there is a fear of various infectious diseases spreading as a result of this unsanitary environment. "It can also put people at risk," he added.

According to locals, the dumping has been ongoing for about a week in the Madhyakul Majhir Pond area of ​​Keshabpur municipality. Previously, waste was disposed of in an adjacent area, but that site has become inaccessible.

This road serves as a vital entry point to Keshabpur town, used by large vehicles such as buses and trucks that travel along the Jashore-Chuknagar route.

Shafiqul Islam, a van driver who frequently uses the road, said he has to cover his nose multiple times a day to cope with the overwhelming smell.Zahidul Islam, the cleaning officer for Keshabpur Municipality, explained that the previous dumping site became unusable after the monsoon rains made the access road impassable for garbage vans.

He assured that cleaners have been deployed, and the waste will be cleared within the next couple of days.