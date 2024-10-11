Night guard stabbed to death in Mohammadpur

A man was stabbed to death in Dhaka Uddyan, Mohammadpur, last night.

The deceased, Rabiul Islam, 35, a night guard, was on duty on Road 3 around 11:30pm when he was attacked, said Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost.

Rabiul had been working as a night guard in the area for the last three-four years, said Abdul Hannan, a supervisor of Dhaka Uddyan. On Wednesday night, he caught a known drug addict and mugger, stealing iron rods from a house. Although Rabiul let him go after recovering the stolen items, the next night, the mugger along with accomplices ambushed Rabiul and fatally stabbed him.

Hearing his screams, his colleagues and locals rushed to his aid. They initially took him, with stab wounds to his chest, to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital. He was later shifted to DMCH, where he died of his injuries around 12:45am, said Inspector Faruk.

Rabiul's sister, Nur Banu, said her brother hailed from Balagram in Nilphamari's Jaldhaka upazila. He lived with his wife and two children in Dhaka Uddyan.

DMCH Inspector Faruk said Rabiul's body has been kept at the morgue for an autopsy.

Mohammadpur police have launched an investigation into the incident.