‘KNF member’ arrested in Bandarban

Members of the Bangladesh army and police in Bandarban arrested a suspected member of Kuki Chin National Front (KNF) from Bethelpara area of Ruma upazila of the district yesterday.

The arrestee is Lal Lian Siam Bom, son of Thon Alh Bom, a resident of Lal Lian union of the district.

Additional Superintendent of Police Bandarban Raihan Kazemi said the arrest was made on Tuesday.

The joint forces have so far arrested a total of 55 suspected KNF members from the area, he added.

Lal Lian Siam Bom was later produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Wednesday afternoon and sent to jail.

In response to the escalating situation in the area, a joint combing operation led by the army has been initiated since Sunday night, covering Ruma, Rowangchhari, and Thanchi upazilas.

The authorities have bolstered security measures by deploying four Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) from Dhaka and increasing the number of security personnel in the area.