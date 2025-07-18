Khagrachhari rape: Protesters across the country demand justice

Protesters organised a march and rally in Rangamati demanding justice over the rape of a 14-year-old girl in Khagrachhari. Photo: STAR

Protests have taken place in at least four districts today over the recent rape of a 14-year-old girl in Khagrachhari's Vaibonchora.

Rangamati

Pahari Chhatra Parishad (PCP) and Hill Women's Federation held a protest march and rally today in Rangamati to protest the rape incident.

The protest march began this morning at the Rangamati Kumar Sumit Roy Gymnasium, proceeded past the Deputy Commissioner's office, and looped back to its starting point, where a rally was held on the road in front of the gymnasium.

Speakers at the event said that the people of the hills had hoped that the interim government would take effective steps to implement the Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord, that the "regime of exploitation and oppression" in the Chittagong Hill Tracts would stop after the change in government.

However, they claimed that "there was no reflection of that hope."

"Rapes, disappearances and murders are happening in the hills because the agreement [peace accord] is not being implemented," they said.

The speakers also demanded that all those involved in the rape incident should be brought under the law and appropriate punishment be implemented.

Speakers included leaders of the Hill Women's Federation in Rangamati, the Rangamati committee of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Youth Association, the Rangamati unit of the Pahari Chhatra Parishad (PCP), and the Rangamati unit of the Marma Student Council, among others.

Bandarban

In Bandarban, a protest march and rally was held condemning the rape incident. Various indigenous student organisations in Bandarban took part in the programme today.The protest march started at 4:00pm from the Rajar Math in Bandarban town. The march passed through the town's main road and the District Commissioner's office before concluding at the open stage where the protest rally was held.

Speakers at the rally strongly criticised the state's indifference to violence against women and children in the Chittagong Hill Tracts. They also demanded full implementation of the CHT Peace Accord and called for special security measures to protect indigenous women and children in the hills.

A protest rally in Bandarban demanding justice over the rape of a 14-year-old girl in Khagrachhari. Photo: STAR

Hill Women's Federation President Ulishing Marma said, "The 1997 Peace Accord was signed to bring peace to the hills, but true peace has yet to be restored. Rather, incidents of rape, enforced disappearances, and murders continue to rise."

Demanding an end to violence against women and children and the full implementation of the Peace Accord, Ulishing further stated, "In the three districts of the Chittagong Hill Tracts, there are on average 5-6 rape incidents per month, most of the victims being indigenous women and girls. These cases proceed slowly, and most perpetrators go unpunished. Arresting offenders is not enough. Swift trials must be ensured, and the harshest punishments must be given."

Other speakers included leaders of PCP's Bandarban unit, Bangladesh Tanchangya Students' Forum, Bangladesh Marma Students' Association, Bom Student Council, Tripura Students' Association, and Bangladesh Mro Students' Association.

Rajshahi

The protest took place on RU's Paris Road under the banner of the universities' hill-tract students. Following the human chain, demonstrators brought out a procession that marched through the campus and ended back at the starting point.

Protesters held placards with slogans such as "Why are indigenous women unsafe in their own land?", "Fully implement the CHT Accord", "Stop violence against Jumma women", "No land grabbing or rape in the name of tourism", and "End mob violence and killings under state protection".

Rajshahi University (RU) and Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (Ruet) students staged a protest and human chain today, condemning the recent rape incident in Khagrachhari.

A section of RU and Ruet students protest in Paris Road at the RU campus. Photo: STAR

Students demanded immediate arrest and exemplary punishment for the perpetrators, and called for ensuring the victim's psychological and social security.

Rishars Chakma, organising secretary of the RU Hill Tracts Students' Council, said, "When students of the Chittagong Hill Tracts rise, no one can suppress us. Those who brand us as foreigners must be cautious. We want a harmonious state, but the administration is trying to shield the rapists. If this continues, the aspirations of the July Revolution will go in vain."

Ruet student Binoy Kumar Chakma said, "Very few rape cases see justice in Bangladesh. In the Chittagong Hill Tracts, justice is virtually non-existent. Recent attacks on hill people remain unaddressed. Even yesterday, there was a baton-charge during a protest in Khagrachhari. We demand exemplary punishment for the rapists."

Around fifty students from both universities participated in the demonstration.

Dhaka

CHT based student organisations in Dhaka University demonstrated a protest rally against the baton charge and detention of students protesting against the rape of the teenage girl in Vaibonchora, Khagrachhari.

The demonstration and protest rally took place around 4:00pm today at the Raju Memorial Sculpture in DU.

Protesters demanded that the rapists be detained as soon as possible, and that the highest possible penalty be delivered to the rapists.

Janoki Chisim, a representative from the Bangladesh Adibashi Chatro Songram Porishod, stated that the hopes of July have not been met yet.

Student organisations in Dhaka University staged a protest on Friday afternoon protesting the recent rape of a teenager in Khagrachhari. Photo: Orchid Chakma/STAR

She further demanded justice for all rape cases, not just Chittagong hill tract based cases.

Dipok Shil, former General Secretary of Bangladesh Student Union urged Prof Yunus to safeguard people from every walk of life rather than focusing on a particular group, noting that the uprising wouldn't have been successful if indigenous student groups didn't come to the streets, along with other people.

Usain Marma, representative of Bangladesh Marma Students' Council, alleged bias in terms of protest obstacles, noting that when he participated in the protests against the Magura rape case, they faced no obstacles or pressure.

"On the other hand, when it's a hill tract based incident, we face many obstacles," he added.

Organizations present in the protest rally were Bangladesh Adibashi Chatro Songram Porishod, Dhaka Bishwobidyaloy Jummo Shikkharthi Poribar, PCP, Hill Women's Federation, Bangladesh Marma Students Council, and Tripura Students Forum.

Arrests made

Police on Wednesday arrested four men in connection with the rape, shortly after the victim's father filed a case against six named individuals with Sadar Police Station, according to Arefin Jewel, superintendent of police in Khagrachhari.

According to the case statement, the girl had been staying at a relative's house after attending a fair on the night of the incident. The six men allegedly broke into the house, tied up the relative, and raped her.

She initially did not tell anyone about the incident out of fear, but on July 12, she attempted to take her own life. After being hospitalised, she shared the details with her family.

A doctor at the hospital said on Thursday that her condition is critical.

[Our correspondents from Rangamati, Bandarban, Dhaka University, and Rajshahi University contributed to this report]