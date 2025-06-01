Justice for hanged Jamaat leaders first, then reforms, polls

Says Nayeb-e-Amir Mujibur Rahman

Jamaat-e-Islami leader Mujibur Rahman yesterday said those behind the "killings of party leaders in the name of justice" during the Awami League's regime should be tried first, before reforms and polls.

The Jamaat Nayeb-e-Ameer and former MP was addressing the council of its local unit at the old stadium in Kishoreganj yesterday.

He said they are seeing signs of justice since their leader ATM Azharul Islam was released following his acquittal in a 1971 war crimes case.

"But those who were involved in the unjust killings, with the help of the judiciary, must be tried first," he said, referring to the hanging of several top leaders during the AL regime on charges of committing crimes against humanity during the Liberation War.

In a veiled reference to the BNP, Mujibur said, "But a party neither wants justice, nor reform. They only want an election... We will not accept such elections under the existing electoral structure, as we saw since 2014."

Mujibur introduced the Jamaat candidates for the six constituencies in Kishoreganj in the next national election.