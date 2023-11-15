Top News
Star Digital Report
Wed Nov 15, 2023 05:16 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 15, 2023 08:12 PM

Most Viewed

Top News

Islami Andolan rejects polls results

To stage countrywide demo tomorrow
Star Digital Report
Wed Nov 15, 2023 05:16 PM Last update on: Wed Nov 15, 2023 08:12 PM

Islami Andolon Bangladesh (IAB) has rejected the polls schedule and announced fresh protest programme across the country for tomorrow to press home its demand for holding the next general election under a "national government".

The fresh programme came from a mass procession brought out by IAB leaders towards the Election Commission building in protest of its planned announcement of the polls schedule this evening.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Chief Election Commissioner Habibul Awal will address the nation at 7:00pm to announce the schedule for the 12th parliamentary election.

Several hundred leaders and activists of IAB started the procession towards the EC building from the north gate of Baitul Mokarrom Mosque around 3:00pm, reports our correspondent from the spot.

Syed Mohammad Mosaddek Billah Al Madani, senior presidium member of IAB led the procession.

Law enforcement agencies later obstructed the procession at the Malibagh intersection around 3:45pm.

After waiting for five to 10 minutes, IAB men left the area after a brief speech by Mohammad Mosaddek.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|নির্বাচন

তফসিল ঘোষণায় রাজনৈতিক দলগুলোর প্রতিক্রিয়া

জাতীয় নির্বাচনের তফসিলকে স্বাগত জানিয়েছে আওয়ামী লীগ ও তাদের জোট শরীক জাতীয় সমাজতান্ত্রিক দল। তবে, তফসিল প্রত্যাখ্যান করেছে বিএনপি ও সমমনা দলগুলো।

২৯ মিনিট আগে
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে একদিনে সর্বোচ্চ ২৪ জনের মৃত্যু, এ বছর মৃত্যু ১৫০০ ছাড়াল

১ ঘণ্টা আগে