Islami Andolan rejects polls results

To stage countrywide demo tomorrow

Islami Andolon Bangladesh (IAB) has rejected the polls schedule and announced fresh protest programme across the country for tomorrow to press home its demand for holding the next general election under a "national government".

The fresh programme came from a mass procession brought out by IAB leaders towards the Election Commission building in protest of its planned announcement of the polls schedule this evening.

Chief Election Commissioner Habibul Awal will address the nation at 7:00pm to announce the schedule for the 12th parliamentary election.

Several hundred leaders and activists of IAB started the procession towards the EC building from the north gate of Baitul Mokarrom Mosque around 3:00pm, reports our correspondent from the spot.

Syed Mohammad Mosaddek Billah Al Madani, senior presidium member of IAB led the procession.

Law enforcement agencies later obstructed the procession at the Malibagh intersection around 3:45pm.

After waiting for five to 10 minutes, IAB men left the area after a brief speech by Mohammad Mosaddek.